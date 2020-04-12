mo4ch:> Yanga SC's Molinga explains why Simba SC's Kagere is best striker in Tanzania | Mo4ch News

The Rwandan international is on course to retain the Golden Boot since he scored 19 goals before the league was suspended

Yanga SC striker David Molinga has explained why Meddie Kagere of Simba SC has been doing well as far as goal scoring is concerned.

Kagere is leading the Golden Boot race in the Mainland Premier League with 19 goals, eight more than Yusuf Mhilu and Reliants Lusajo, and Molinga has pointed out why the Rwandan is doing so well in front of goal.

Molinga has eight goals and is Yanga's current top scorer.

“A striker like [Meddie] Kagere has been good in the last two seasons because everyone around him, from the players and fans, gives him the support he requires,” Molinga told Mwanaspoti.

“Given the support, I am getting from Yanga supporters and the way I am moving forward, I think I will win the Golden Boot next season if I will still be at the club that is.”

The Congolese striker is confident he is going to add to his current goal tally and says the motivation to score more will come from the fact he has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

“The league is not over yet and I believe I am going to score more goals which will surprise many people,” he added.

“I am pushing myself because of the targets I had set for myself and the fact that many other clubs still ask for my services.”

Although Molinga believes Yanga are still in the league title chase, he puts more focus on the , in which they have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

“Thinking Yanga are out of the title race will be a technical error because the league has not ended yet. Mathematically, we still have a chance to win it but as players, we understand we have got a mountain to climb if we are to win the title,” he explained.

“I believe Yanga stand a better chance of participating in the Caf events if they win the FA Cup. Given the kind of a fine run we have had, I strongly believe we can win the cup and automatically get a slot in the Caf competitions.

“Every player has the ambition of helping Yanga participate in international games next year.”

He also spoke about the friction which was reported between him and the club's officials before the match against Namungo FC on March 14.

He was given a warning letter for missing the trip.

“The coach gave me permission to be with my family and escort them as they left for home in after a short stay. They had to live because of challenges including language barrier as they speak French,” revealed Molinga.

“I was surprised to get the letter but, let us leave it there because I believe it is an internal matter which will be solved within the club.”