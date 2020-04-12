mo4ch:> Orlando Pirates and Feyenoord to face off in Esports club friendly | Mo4ch News

The Buccaneers will also face Lille and Roma to keep their fans entertained next week

are set to take on in esports international friendly matches on Sunday.

The Buccaneers will be looking to continue their good form after their recent win over Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis.

Nicholas James and Riaasat Ebrahim recorded victories as Bucs defeated Esperance 7-6 on aggregate on Friday.

Pirates will now face off with Dutch side Feyenoord in an eagerly anticipated best of three matches.

James, who recently won the Cape Town eCup, will once again represent the Soweto giants.

The professional gamer will square off with Feyenoord's highly-rated player Jimmy Donkers.

Donkers was a Grand Finalist at the 2018 Fifa eWorld Cup which is the largest online esports event of its kind.

The first game featuring two 85-rated teams is scheduled to kick-off at 19:00 South African time.

The three games will be streamed live on the Pirates and Feyenoord Twitch tv channels.

Pirates will then square off with French side OSC on Wednesday, April 15 and Italian club AS on Friday, April 17.