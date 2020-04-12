mo4ch:> Liverpool legend Dalglish discharged from hospital after coronavirus diagnosis | Mo4ch News

The ex-Scotland forward expressed his gratitude towards NHS workers after being released from their care over the weekend

Former striker and manager Kenny Dalglish has been sent home from hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus, and will now continue his recovery in self-isolation.

Dalglish was admitted to hospital to undergo treatment on gallstones last Wednesday, and was also tested for Covid-19, despite not displaying any symptoms.

Unfortunately, the 69-year-old tested positive for the illness, and there has since been an outpouring of support for the Liverpool legend across all platforms.

Former Reds Ian Rush and Steven Gerrard were among those to wish Dalglish a speedy recovery on social media, while the club issued a statement asking for the public to respect his family's privacy during this difficult time.

The ex- international is still asymptomatic at the moment, and was thusly discharged from hospital on Saturday so that he continue to rest in the comfort of his own home.

Dalglish thanked NHS staff for their hard work after being discharged, writing in the Sunday Post: "People may think my name got me the best of care but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care.

"As a nation, we are lucky to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic."

