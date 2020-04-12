mo4ch:>Russia records over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in a SINGLE day | Mo4ch News

Since Saturday, 2,186 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing Russia’s total coronavirus tally to 15,770, according to the government’s emergency team in charge of containing the growing epidemic.

The new figure drastically ups the curve, as only 1,667 new cases were recorded across the country the day before.

The bulk of the newly infected – 1,306 and 278 respectively – are in Moscow and the surrounding region, where the authorities have recently introduced electronic permits to control people’s mobility amid the quarantine. St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, has reported 69 cases.

