mo4ch:> Messi and Ronaldo debate verdict given by Man Utd star Matic | Mo4ch News

The Red Devils star couldn't split the legendary pair but suggested they have surpassed all that have come before

midfielder Nemanja Matic can't split superstar duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the best player debate, but his son favours the former Red Devil.

Messi and Ronaldo have ruled football for more than decade with the two winning 11 of the last 12 Ballon d'Or awards - with the star winning six of them.

When asked which he thinks has been the better player, Matic refused to commit to an answer like his son, but said they could be the best footballers ever seen.

"If you ask my son, Ronaldo [is better than Messi]," Matic told Omnisport.

"They are different, they are different. Ronaldo, of course, he had talent but most of his success, he made because of his hard work.

"Messi is talented. I’m not saying that he didn’t work, for sure he worked, but they are different.

"For me it is hard to say who is the best. I think that over the last 15 years, they’re both the best.

"Some people may say Messi, some Ronaldo but for me they’ve been at the same level for 15 years.

"What they are doing is very hard, to keep that level for 15 years. It’s not easy to always be the best.

"I don’t know who is better from those two players, but I’m sure both of them are maybe the best players in football history."

Matic started the Red Devils' season out of favour with coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has struggled with his fitness, but the 31-year-old worked his way back into the first team after Scott McTominay suffered a knee injury on Boxing Day.

After forming a steady midfield duo with Brazilian playmaker Fred, the Serbia international's contract at Old Trafford was triggered with a one-year at extension that expires in 2021.

Despite competing with McTominay for a first team spot, Matic feels the Scottish midfielder is on track to become a United legend.

"We are always talking, especially when he started to play in the first team, but now he's a proper senior player he plays like he’s had 10 years in the first team," Matic said on MUTV last month.

"With him, we don't have any problems. I think he will be a very important player for Manchester United in the next 10 years or more. He is the kind of player and person that you always want to have in the changing room.

"[He is] very professional, with a lot of quality in the legs. His mentality is what Manchester United needs to have, so I think that with any coach, in any club he will fit very well.

"I'm happy for him and United that they have a player like that in the team. He just needs to continue how he's been working until now and I'm sure he will be one of the Manchester United legends one day."