mo4ch:> Msuva: Mainland Premier League needs to be upgraded for competitiveness | Mo4ch News

The forward admits the Tanzania league has a long way to go to level with the Moroccan top-flight where he plays

player Simon Msuva insists the Mainland Premier League should be upgraded first before thinking about doing well in international games.

The 25-year-old has been one of the key performers for the Taifa Stars, who are aiming at qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in .

The El Jadida forward believes by upgrading the Tanzanian league, it will improve the entire league and make it very competitive.

“Our league has some challenges which need to be addressed so as to reach the same level as here in where I play.” Msuva is quoted by Daily News.

“The most important thing is for the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and its partners to ensure at the moment, much focus is directed towards improving the entire league and make it as very competitive as necessary.”

In the same token, Taifa Stars midfielder Himid Mao also recommended through improving the domestic league, Tanzanian teams can manage to make it big on the world stage.

Meanwhile, Tanzania players have been urged to maintain discipline both on and off the pitch, since it can help players to play for a long time in their respective leagues.

This was disclosed by former national team and Young Africans (Yanga SC) captain Nadir Haroub Ally, who insisted football is a short-lived profession and as such; players need to uphold discipline for them to reach their targets.

“In sports, what matters most is discipline both on and off the pitch and especially off the pitch because you spend more time with members of the community from where you live and in this case, the way you socialise with them matters most,” Haroub is quoted by Daily News.

“If you are disciplined, definitely, you can play football for a long time since you keep chasing on your dreams without losing focus,” he said. He added that players should always limit spending more time for leisure, saying that such behaviour can surely kill their professional career.

“I think people who live with players should play a big part to shape them as a measure to uplift their talents since coaches have limited time to spend with players.

“During my playing time, I was listening to a lot to senior players, who I met at the team and they were always giving me good advice on what to do to reach my goals.”