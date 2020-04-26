mo4ch:> Reports: KCCA FC to move for Anukani & Obuya as Okello's replacement | Mo4ch News

The local giants are said to have identified the duo who they hope will help them in the midfield department come next season

Premier League (UPL) champions KCCA FC are reportedly interested in signing both Pius Obuya and Bright Anukani.

Obuya, who is at Maroons FC, and Proline FC's Anukani are seen as realistic targets and they hope to bring them on board in a bid to strengthen their squad, especially in the attacking midfield section.

Although the next transfer window's dates are not known due to the current coronavirus pandemic which will automatically alter the season's dates, KCCA have not been deterred in moving forward in search of new players they would like to have in future.

Reports, according to Kawowo Sports, indicate the duo have already agreed on contractual terms with the Kampala club and only await the right time to make the agreement official.

The two are thought to be good replacements for youngster Allan Okello, who transferred to AC Paradou of during the short transfer window in January.

Should Obuya and Anukani switch, they would fight for places with Jackson Nunda and Muzamiru Mutyaba.

Reports have also linked KCCA with Vipers SC star Geoffrey Wasswa. The defender-come-midfielder recently stated the KCCA's rumoured interest is not something that surprises him at all.

“If indeed KCCA want me, I don’t think it is a surprise because I think I am a good player,” Wasswa is quoted by Daily Monitor as saying.

“But I’m committed to Vipers because every player has to be committed to the team which pays him.”

Wasswa's contract at Vipers is expected to come to an end at the end of the current season after serving the club for the last five years.

The UPL remains suspended and its date of return remains unknown after the government extended the lockdown period, which is expected to end in early May.

