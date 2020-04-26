mo4ch:> Amrouche: Algerian hits back at FKF's Mwendwa for 'not end of world' comment | Mo4ch News

The tactician insists the federation could have solved their problems a couple of years ago but opted otherwise

Adel Amrouche has hit back at Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa for saying it will not be the end of the world if Kenya is suspended from taking part in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The federation failed to pay the former Harambee Stars coach his compensation fee for wrongful dismissal, totalling to sh109 million, by April 23.

After the deadline set by Fifa passed without the payment being settled, Mwendwa stated there will be different competitions which players will continue taking part in, something which has not gone down well with the Algerian.

Editors' Picks

"[Mwendwa] does not know what he is saying, it will be the end of the world of football for some players," Amrouche told Goal on Sunday.

"We have players like [Victor] Wanyama, [David] Owino, [Francis] Kahata who might not get this chance again. This was their opportunity so it amazes me when [Mwendwa] says it is not going to be the end of the world for them; football life is short."

The 52-year-old has also suggested the administrator had an opportunity to change all this but he opted to do things his way.

"Mwendwa could have called me and we could have settled this long time ago but it was not the case," Amrouche added.

Article continues below

"The best he could have done if he really loved the country as he states, could have been to try and settle this early enough and save Kenyans from a possible World Cup miss."

The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has set May 18 as the date they will give their verdict on what sanctions to impose on Kenya.

However, they have urged the federation to try and pay the fine before then.