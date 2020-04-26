mo4ch:> Balinya: Gor Mahia star target for Polokwane City in next window | Mo4ch News

The Ugandan player is said to have attracted interest from the South African club and Ethiopia’s Saint George

could lose striker Juma Balinya with South African side leading the race to acquire his services.

The Ugandan, who signed for the Kenyan champions in January 2020 from Young Africans (Yanga SC) of , has also attracted the attention of Ethiopian giants Saint George.

According to Nairobi News, a source close to the player has confirmed he is already negotiating with the South African club and could move after the coronavirus pandemic is contained.

“His representatives have been in talks with Polokwane and there could be some movement in the next few weeks,” a source explained to Nairobi News.

“He loves it in but a move to is a step up and a good one for all parties."

Goal understands a number of Gor Mahia players are not willing to stay at the club in the coming season owing to the financial struggles they are experiencing after title sponsors SportPesa withdrew support.

A week ago, Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna openly admitted he would not hesitate to ditch the champions for greener pastures if a good offer came his way.

Muguna, who still has 18 months left on his contract said: “I cannot say about tomorrow because I have 18 months left on my contract with the club.

“However, when something comes up and it is good enough, we will consider it as long as due process transpires.

“For now it is a wait-and-see approach as we weigh options because so far three clubs have shown interest, so we are just waiting for the right time.”