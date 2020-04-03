mo4ch:> 'I have not retired' - former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Monama eyes PSL return | Mo4ch News

The 30-year-old player is looking to secure a deal at a top-flight club after recovering from an injury

Former midfielder Raymond Monama is keen to return to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The attacking midfielder was released by Cape Town at the end of last season following an eventful campaign in the National First Division (NFD).

Monama has remained clubless for 10 months and he is now looking to find a new club after recovering from an injury.

Editors' Picks

“No, I have not retired, as you know I got injured while I was at Ajax but I have healed now,” Monama told Far Post.

“I could have joined a few NFD teams but that’s not my ambition, I still want to play in the PSL.

"I missed football a lot because I spent nine months out with an injury but playing in the Phillys Games in December brought back that good football feeling."

The left-footed player is open to joining one of the Limpopo clubs, Black or , having already played for both teams earlier in his career.

“Coming back home is not a problem like I said my aim is to play in the Premiership so anything is possible," he continued.

"I had the best facilities in the country at the Sports Science centre to work on myself so physically I am much stronger and more balanced than before."

Monama is a well-travelled player having turned out for Sundowns, Leopards, Polokwane, University of Pretoria and now-defunct Platinum Stars in the PSL.

Article continues below