mo4ch:> KPL should start afresh if current season is not concluded - Posta Rangers' Omollo | Mo4ch News

The tactician explains need for scrapping the campaign in order to avoid protest from different quarters should one team be declared champions

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has claimed it would be prudent to start the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season afresh if the current campaign cannot resume by June.

The season was suspended after 23 matches due to the coronavirus pandemic and Omollo, speaking to Goal, has insisted the need to annul the suspended season and start another in August.

“We should wait for August and start the league afresh because the level of playing ground is not fair due to the natural circumstances,” Omollo told Goal.

Editors' Picks

“If we would start from where we left off, the Fifa calendar would not allow us because it means the current campaign ends almost in December, when the other one should have already started.

“It is unfortunate we find ourselves in this scenario but my two cents are that we start everything afresh.

“Starting afresh is a fair play which I also think Fifa will support. Just if the KPL will not resume by late May or June, let us forget this season.”

On the possibility of handing the league title based on the current standings, Omollo feels that will be an unjustified move which will ruffle feathers from different sources.

The former Harambee Stars defender also touched on the issue of promotion and relegation if the league ends prematurely.

“There is no way you can say Gor Mahia are now the champions and relegate the likes of Kisumu All-Stars and and then bring City Stars to KPL," explained 'Pamzo' as he is popularly known.

“Teams will argue 'how on earth am I being relegated when I have not finished the league?'

“One cannot agree to a decision of handing Gor Mahia the league title when the season did not end. Kakamega , and even will protest.

“If City Stars have fought and all indications are that they will be promoted don't you think it will also be unfair to relegate a team before they play all their matches?

“You cannot tell me and Posta Rangers the league has ended when I am still chasing my top eight ambition and chances are there for me to do so.

“Everyone has their own arguments and we understand City Stars have been doing a good job in NSL but now, because of this pandemic, it is bad luck.”

The KPL abolished April 4 as a tentative date when the league could restart due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Article continues below