mo4ch:>Japan’s Olympics chief says ‘not considering’ canceling games after Trump calls for 1-year delay | Mo4ch News

The Japanese Olympics Minister shot down suggestions that the international sporting event would be shuttered over fears of the coronavirus on Friday, stating the move was not under consideration despite US President Donald Trump’s call to postpone the games for one year.

“I'm aware of President Trump's remarks,” the minister, Seiko Hashimoto, told reporters, adding “The IOC [International Olympic Committee] and 2020 organisers are not at all considering cancelling or postponing the Games,” and that planners were “proceeding with preparations” for the event, which opens on July 24.

Trump, who spoke with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Thursday, praised the venue where the games will be held in Tokyo, tweeting that the city “has done an incredible job, one that will make him very proud.”

Some 4.5 million tickets have already been sold for the games in Japan, according to the Japan Times, with around 7.8 million sales expected overall, 20 to 30 percent of them to international attendees.

Late last year, organizers estimated the total cost of the 2020 Olympics would be around ¥1.35 trillion ($12.6 billion), divided between Tokyo’s regional government, the Japanese organizing committee and the central state.

A spate of sporting events have been cancelled worldwide over the fast-moving pandemic, with the US’ National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) each temporarily suspending their seasons this week. Europe’s UEFA Champions League – an annual soccer competition – has also announced a halt to games, mirroring a decision by Spanish football league La Liga.

