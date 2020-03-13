mo4ch:> UEFA Europa League Highlights: Manchester United, Wolves & other matches from Round of 16 first leg | Mo4ch News

Watch all the highlights from this week's major UEFA Europa League games from the first leg of the Round of 16...

The Round of 16 of the 2019-20 UEFA is up and running. The first leg matches saw some exciting action. There was a brilliant away win for while Wolves were held by Olympiacos.

Watch all the highlights from games involving the major teams right here:

LASK 0-5 Manchester United

Olympiacos 1-1 Wolves

Manchester United look destined for the Europa League quarter-finals after cruising to a resounding 5-0 victory over LASK in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Linz on Thursday.

Pedro Neto's deflected equaliser earned Wolves a 1-1 draw away to 10-man Olympiacos in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie.

Substitute Leon Bailey scored late on as Bayer Leverkusen beat Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox in Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg to take control of the tie.