mo4ch:> UEFA Europa League Highlights: Manchester United, Wolves & other matches from Round of 16 first leg | Mo4ch News

The Round of 16 of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League is up and running. The first leg matches saw some exciting action. There was a brilliant away win for Manchester United while Wolves were held by Olympiacos.
LASK 0-5 Manchester UnitedManchester United look destined for the Europa League quarter-finals after cruising to a resounding 5-0 victory over LASK in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Linz on Thursday.
Olympiacos 1-1 Wolves
Pedro Neto's deflected equaliser earned Wolves a 1-1 draw away to 10-man Olympiacos in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie.
Substitute Leon Bailey scored late on as Bayer Leverkusen beat Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox in Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg to take control of the tie.
