mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Goal lists out the television listings of all the major football activity from across the world

Football never stops they say, and there's no arguing with that statement if you take a look at the TV schedule. Whether it is the (ISL), Premier League, or the , there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Star Sports and Sony TEN networks.

*All times are IST.



NOTE: All and Bundesliga matches have been postponed due to the spread of the Coronavirus.



Saturday, March 14

Chennaiyin and will be fighting for their third ISL title in Goa as the fixture easily forms the pick of the day.

Time Match TV channel/Streaming 2 pm : vs TRAU 1Sports/FanCode 5 pm I-League: NEROCA vs Chennai City 1Sports/FanCode 5:50 pm Premier League: vs Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 7:20 pm ISL Final: Chennaiyin vs ATK Star Sports 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 8:20 pm Premier League: vs Arsenal Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 8:20 pm Premier League: Man City vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 10:50 pm Premier League: vs Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP



Sunday, March 15

The Kolkata derby and obviously stands out but not before Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford.

Time Match TV channel/Streaming 2 pm I-League: Punjab vs Aizawl 1Sports/FanCode 5 pm I-League: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan 1Sports, Kolkata TV/FanCode 7 pm I-League: vs 1Sports/FanCode 7:20 pm Premier League: West Ham vs Wolves Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP 9:45 pm Premier League: vs Man Utd Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP



