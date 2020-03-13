mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Goal lists out the television listings of all the major football activity from across the world
Football never stops they say, and there's no arguing with that statement if you take a look at the TV schedule. Whether it is the Indian Super League (ISL), Premier League, Champions League or the Bundesliga, there is almost always some action to watch on television.
Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in India tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Star Sports and Sony TEN networks.
*All times are IST.
NOTE: All Serie A and Bundesliga matches have been postponed due to the spread of the Coronavirus.
Saturday, March 14
Chennaiyin and ATK will be fighting for their third ISL title in Goa as the fixture easily forms the pick of the day.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel/Streaming
|2 pm
|I-League: Real Kashmir vs TRAU
|1Sports/FanCode
|5 pm
|I-League: NEROCA vs Chennai City
|1Sports/FanCode
|5:50 pm
|Premier League: Watford vs Leicester City
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|7:20 pm
|ISL Final: Chennaiyin vs ATK
|Star Sports 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|8:20 pm
|Premier League: Brighton vs Arsenal
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|8:20 pm
|Premier League: Man City vs Burnley
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|10:50 pm
|Premier League: Aston Villa vs Chelsea
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
Sunday, March 15
The Kolkata derby East Bengal and Mohun Bagan obviously stands out but not before Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel/Streaming
|2 pm
|I-League: Punjab vs Aizawl
|1Sports/FanCode
|5 pm
|I-League: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan
|1Sports, Kolkata TV/FanCode
|7 pm
|I-League: Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Arrows
|1Sports/FanCode
|7:20 pm
|Premier League: West Ham vs Wolves
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
|9:45 pm
|Premier League: Tottenham vs Man Utd
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP
