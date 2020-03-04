mo4ch:>Democrat Super Tuesday: Polls closed in Texas, Colorado and Minnesota | Mo4ch News

Polls are now closed in Colorado, Minnesota and all of Texas in Super Tuesday primaries for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination. Joe Biden is hoping to get enough traction to overtake Bernie Sanders.

The Associated Press called Colorado for Sanders when polls closed. With 19 percent of precincts reporting, the Vermont senator has 36.3 percent of the vote, giving him a comfortable lead over second-placer Bloomberg.

Exit polls and media projections suggest Sanders will get the largest share of Colorado’s 67 delegates, while Biden is expected to do the same in Minnesota (75 delegates), thanks to the endorsement from Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Texas is the second-biggest prize of the night, with 228 delegates. Sanders is counting on gains among the Latino community, while Biden enjoys the endorsement of the party establishment.

California’s 415 delegates are the biggest prize, but the polls there will not close until 11 pm Eastern (0400 GMT). A total of 14 states and American Samoa are holding their primaries on Tuesday, accounting for over a third of the delegate total, but none of the candidates still in the race are anywhere close to the winning a majority needed for the nomination.

