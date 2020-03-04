mo4ch:>‘Unsanitary & dangerous!’ Trump concern-trolls ‘Mini Mike’ over awkward finger-licking amid coronavirus epidemic | Mo4ch News

US President Donald Trump cautioned his billionaire Democratic rival Mike Bloomberg about the gross-out unhygienic behavior on display in a TikTok video apparently posted by his campaign. Score one for the mega-troll.

“Don’t lick your dirty fingers,” Trump tweeted at his adversary “Mini Mike” on Tuesday evening as voting results for Super Tuesday primaries began to surface. “Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!”

The video showed Bloomberg grabbing a slice of pizza off what appeared to be a communal refreshment table, ripping the crust off, putting the crust back in the box, then licking his fingers while looking at the camera. With the coronavirus epidemic on everyone’s minds – and Bloomberg presenting himself as the responsible adult capable of shepherding the American people through the crisis – it was an awkward moment at best, creepy and cringe-inducing at worst.

Trump’s concern-trolling hit just the right note in the midst of the virus panic, forcing one of his most strident Twitter nemeses to agree that the former New York mayor’s behavior was just gross and bizarre.

Others somehow managed to ignore the ghastly display, attacking Trump for having so much time on his hands he apparently follows Bloomberg’s TikTok.

