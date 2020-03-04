mo4ch:>American what?! Bloomberg bags 5 delegates at $100mn per head, beats Tulsi Gabbard in her birthplace Samoa | Mo4ch News

After dumping a cool $500 million into the race, billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg has scored his first primary win in American Samoa, beating out native Tulsi Gabbard and driving many netizens to dig out a map to find it.

