mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

Saturday, March 7, 2020

I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

After a spirited win over Churchill Brothers, TRAU FC now take on Indian Arrows on Sunday.

TRAU FC will play host to Indian Arrows in an I-League 2019-20 fixture at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Sunday.

Game TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows
Date Sunday, March 8
Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Indian Arrows Punjab FC I-League 2019-20

India (English) TV channel Online streams
1Sports FanCode
 

TEAM NEWS

TRAU FC:

TRAU possible XI

Key Players:  Princewell Emeka, Oguchi Uche

Indian Arrows:

Indian Arrows possible XI

Key Players: Givson Singh, Aman Chhetri


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

