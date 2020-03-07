mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
After a spirited win over Churchill Brothers, TRAU FC now take on Indian Arrows on Sunday.
TRAU FC will play host to Indian Arrows in an I-League 2019-20 fixture at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Sunday.
|Game
|TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows
|Date
|Sunday, March 8
|Time
|5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
|India (English) TV channel
|Online streams
|1Sports
|FanCode
TEAM NEWS
TRAU FC:
Key Players: Princewell Emeka, Oguchi Uche
Indian Arrows:
Key Players: Givson Singh, Aman Chhetri
