mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

After a spirited win over Churchill Brothers, TRAU FC now take on Indian Arrows on Sunday.

TRAU FC will play host to in an 2019-20 fixture at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Sunday. Game TRAU FC vs Indian Arrows Date Sunday, March 8 Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30) TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM (English) TV channel Online streams 1Sports FanCode TEAM NEWS TRAU FC: Editors' Picks Key Players: Princewell Emeka, Oguchi Uche Indian Arrows: Key Players: Givson Singh, Aman Chhetri

