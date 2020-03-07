 mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: ATK vs Bengaluru FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: ATK vs Bengaluru FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Bengaluru clinched their home tie with a solitary goal and will be looking to hold off ATK and make it to the final...

ATK are set to host Bengaluru FC in the second leg of their semi-final encounter of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Sunday.

Game ATK vs Bengaluru FC
Date Sunday, March 8
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Bengaluru vs ATK

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams
Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel
Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD
 
Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel
Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD

TEAM NEWS

Bengaluru FC Possible XI:   

Bengaluru FC possible XI

Injured - Albert Serran
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Nishu Kumar

Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Juanan  
 

ATK Possible XI: 

ATK possible XI

Injured - Anas Edathodika
Doubtful - Agus Garcia    
Suspended - None

Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

