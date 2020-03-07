mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: ATK vs Bengaluru FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: ATK vs Bengaluru FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
Bengaluru clinched their home tie with a solitary goal and will be looking to hold off ATK and make it to the final...
ATK are set to host Bengaluru FC in the second leg of their semi-final encounter of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Sunday.
|Game
|ATK vs Bengaluru FC
|Date
|Sunday, March 8
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.
|India (English) TV channel
|Online streams
|Star Sports 2/HD
|Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channel
|Bengali TV channel
|Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD
|Jalsha Movies/HD
|Malayalam TV channel
|Kannada TV channel
|Asianet Movies/HD
|Suvarna Plus/HD
TEAM NEWS
Bengaluru FC Possible XI:
Injured - Albert Serran
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Nishu Kumar
Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Juanan
ATK Possible XI:
Injured - Anas Edathodika
Doubtful - Agus Garcia
Suspended - None
Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams
