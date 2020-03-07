mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20 Semi-Finals: ATK vs Bengaluru FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

Bengaluru clinched their home tie with a solitary goal and will be looking to hold off ATK and make it to the final...

are set to host in the second leg of their semi-final encounter of the ongoing (ISL) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, on Sunday.

Game ATK vs Bengaluru FC Date Sunday, March 8 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

(English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across .

Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD

Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD

TEAM NEWS

Bengaluru FC Possible XI:

Injured - Albert Serran

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Nishu Kumar

Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Juanan



ATK Possible XI:

Injured - Anas Edathodika

Doubtful - Agus Garcia

Suspended - None

Key Players - Roy Krishna, David Williams