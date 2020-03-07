 mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Saturday, March 7, 2020

I-League 2019-20: Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Both teams will hope to get back to winning ways after disappointing results in their last match....

Churchill Brothers and Gokulam Kerala will lock horns in an I-League 2019-20 clash on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, 

Game Churchill Brothers vs Gokulam Kerala
Date Sunday, March 8
Time 7 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Marcus Joseph Gokulam Kerala

India (English) TV channel Online streams
1Sports FanCode
 

TEAM NEWS

CHURCHILL BROTHERS:

Churchill possible XI

Key Players: Willis Plaza, Dawda Ceesay    
 

Gokulam Kerala:

Gokulam Kerala possible XI

Key Players: Marcus Joseph, Nathaniel Garcia


Source : Goal.com

