mo4ch:>US smashes daily Covid-19 death record AGAIN with over 1,700 fatalities in 24 hours, as outbreaks accelerate beyond New York | Mo4ch News

The United States has set a new record for its daily mortality count, reporting just shy of 2,000 new deaths in the span of a single day, as fatalities in New York – the country’s top hotspot – and beyond continue to mount.

While stats in recent days appeared to show deaths leveling off, the latest figures gathered by Johns Hopkins University indicate that Tuesday was the deadliest day yet in the US, with some 1,736 new fatalities. New York state has been the greatest contributor to the death toll by far, but the new data shows that deaths are also surging in other states. DETAILS TO FOLLOW

US smashes daily Covid-19 death record AGAIN with over 1,700 fatalities in 24 hours, as outbreaks accelerate beyond New York

US smashes daily Covid-19 death record AGAIN with over 1,700 fatalities in 24 hours, as outbreaks accelerate beyond New York