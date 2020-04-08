mo4ch:>Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show | Mo4ch News

Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show
Stargazers have enjoyed the emergence of what is known as a pink moon in the night skies of Europe.
Despite its name, there is not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon - due to reach a peak in the UK at 03:55 BST on Wednesday.
The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower and is first seen across North America as spring begins.
Tuesday evening's lunar light show was captured through breathtaking images.
