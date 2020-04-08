 mo4ch:>Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Breaking

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

mo4ch:>Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show | Mo4ch News

Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show

  • 8 April 2020

Stargazers have enjoyed the emergence of what is known as a pink moon in the night skies of Europe.

Despite its name, there is not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon - due to reach a peak in the UK at 03:55 BST on Wednesday.

The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower and is first seen across North America as spring begins.

Tuesday evening's lunar light show was captured through breathtaking images.

Pink supermoon rises above Windsor CastleImage copyright PA Media
Image caption April's supermoon is the third of the year, following the worm moon on 9 March. Here, the moon is seen above Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening
The Super Pink Moon rises next to the London Eye in London, Britain 07 April March 2020Image copyright EPA
Image caption A bright glow was cast on central London as the city continued to observe social distancing measures
The Pink Supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in LondonImage copyright Reuters
Image caption The pink moon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London
The supermoon rises over Mow Cop in StaffordshireImage copyright Reuters
Image caption The scene at Mow Cop in Staffordshire. The hashtags #supermoon, #pinkmoon and #superpinkmoon all trended on social media as the UK looked skyward
A pink supermoon is seen over the Angel of the North in GatesheadImage copyright PA Media
Image caption The view from the Angel of the North in Gateshead. The moon can look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter in the sky as it reaches its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee
A pink supermoon is seen over the Kelpies sculpture in FalkirkImage copyright PA Media
Image caption The supermoon radiated over landmarks, such as the Kelpies sculpture in Falkirk, Scotland. Many people on social media reflected on how the lunar light projects a sense of calm and positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic
Supermoon shines over the Reichstag Building in Berlin, GermanyImage copyright Getty Images
Image caption Elsewhere in Europe, the pink supermoon rose above well-known landmarks including the Reichstag Building in Berlin
The spectacular Super Pink Moon rises above Rome, ItalyImage copyright EPA
Image caption The majesty of Rome was illuminated by the supermoon
The pink supermoon rises between the two towers of Notre Dame CathedralImage copyright Reuters
Image caption In Paris, the supermoon could be seen between the two towers of Notre Dame
A pink supermoon rises over the Rock of Dunamase in County Laois in the Republic of IrelandImage copyright PA Media
Image caption Thousands - including a family at the Rock of Dunamase in the Republic of Ireland - took pause to glance upwards and take in the view

All images subject to copyright


Source : BBC News - Science & Environment

Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show

Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show

Read more
Author Image

About Mo4ch News
SoraTemplates is a blogger resources site is a provider of high quality blogger template with premium looking layout and robust design. The main mission of SoraTemplates is to provide the best quality blogger templates.

By at
Labels: