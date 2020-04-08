mo4ch:>Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show | Mo4ch News

Stargazers have enjoyed the emergence of what is known as a pink moon in the night skies of Europe.

Despite its name, there is not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon - due to reach a peak in the UK at 03:55 BST on Wednesday.

The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower and is first seen across North America as spring begins.

Tuesday evening's lunar light show was captured through breathtaking images.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption April's supermoon is the third of the year, following the worm moon on 9 March. Here, the moon is seen above Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening

Image copyright EPA Image caption A bright glow was cast on central London as the city continued to observe social distancing measures

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The pink moon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The scene at Mow Cop in Staffordshire. The hashtags #supermoon, #pinkmoon and #superpinkmoon all trended on social media as the UK looked skyward

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The view from the Angel of the North in Gateshead. The moon can look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter in the sky as it reaches its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The supermoon radiated over landmarks, such as the Kelpies sculpture in Falkirk, Scotland. Many people on social media reflected on how the lunar light projects a sense of calm and positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elsewhere in Europe, the pink supermoon rose above well-known landmarks including the Reichstag Building in Berlin

Image copyright EPA Image caption The majesty of Rome was illuminated by the supermoon

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Paris, the supermoon could be seen between the two towers of Notre Dame

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Thousands - including a family at the Rock of Dunamase in the Republic of Ireland - took pause to glance upwards and take in the view

All images subject to copyright