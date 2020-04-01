mo4ch:>European markets sink as US coronavirus death toll rises | Mo4ch News

European stock markets are falling at the start of trading on Wednesday, beginning the new quarter with fresh losses, as the death toll in the United States from Covid-19 continues to climb.

Germany’s DAX plunged by 3.2 percent during early trading, while Spain’s IBEX and Italy’s FTSE MIB are both down 2.2 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 has dropped by 2.6 percent.

The losses are led by shares in Britain’s banks which dropped heavily at the start of trading after they froze last year’s dividends and vowed not to pay any for this year. HSBC has plunged eight percent, followed by Lloyds and Standard Chartered which have both fallen almost six percent.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW