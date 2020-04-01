 mo4ch:>Covid-19 deaths in Europe spike past 30,000 - AFP tally | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Europe has lost over 30,000 lives to the coronavirus pandemic, AFP has reported. Italy accounts for more than a third of the grim number.

Just four days ago the 30,000 benchmark was surpassed by the entire world, which shows how quickly the deaths mount and how hard European nations suffer from the disease.

Apart from Italy, the highest numbers of deaths in Europe have been reported by Spain, France, the UK and the Netherlands.

The global coronavirus death toll has topped 40,000 on Tuesday, with the United States, China and Iran affected worst among non-European nations.

Source : RT - Daily news

