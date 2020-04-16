mo4ch:> 'We must get back on our horse' - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Katsande optimistic of winning PSL title | Mo4ch News

The 34-year-old player explained it is important for Amakhosi to play two to three friendly games before the league resumes

vice-captain Willard Katsande is optimistic they will win the title if the 2019/20 season resumes after the current lockdown.

has gone into lockdown in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The current campaign was suspended with Chiefs sitting at the top of the league standings - four points above second-placed , who have a game in hand.

Former Zimbabwe international Katsande explained how the lockdown which started on March 27 has affected him and his teammates.

“These are scary moments for us, but we have no choice but to follow what the healthcare professionals want us to do," Katsande told New Zimbabwe.

"We must all be careful in order not to transmit the disease from one person to another; stay home, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing.

“The number of infected people is growing and we have to play our role as soccer players to educate people about the danger of this virus.”

Katsande, who has won two PSL titles with Chiefs, admitted the lockdown period could derail the Soweto giants from the track.

“It’s always difficult to come back to the form of your past after such a break. But we will be on top of our game,” the defensive midfielder said.

“As a professional, you must get back on the horse and ride towards the finish line at high speed.”

Chiefs have recorded three defeats and one win in their last four competitive matches and Katsande stated that they need to improve their sharpness before the league resumes.

“We have to work on our sharpness and play two to three friendly games before we can resume our league schedule. That may help,” he concluded.