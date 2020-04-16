mo4ch:> Nairobi City Stars striker Agesa of his unfruitful Seychelles stint | Mo4ch News

The former Thika United forward signed for Revengers FC in 2015 but only lasted half the period of his one-year contract

Nairobi City Stars striker Davis Agesa has explained why his short stint at Revengers FC in Seychelle was never a fruitful one.

The former Thika United forward has pointed out numerous factors which saw him cut short what would have been a one-year stay in the Indian Ocean country.

“It was a whole new experience at the professional level in Seychelles. Different type of players, a different type of mentality, but same football though on a very different environment which was tough due to high humidity,” Agesa told the club's official website.

“This was in 2015 when I signed a one-year contract with Revengers FC. I stayed at the club for six-months but terminated the contract on mutual consent due to financial struggles at the club. I then returned to Vapor Sports.”

The Kaimosi High School Alumnae also saw his expected move two years ago to Bangladesh fail due to an injury. The Kawangware-born striker, however, still believes he has got what it takes to secure him another foreign club.

“In late 2018, I was to join Baridhara in East [Bangladesh] but that didn’t go well as I suffered an LCL knee injury while playing preseason tournaments,” explained Agesa.

“It was my first major injury and a major setback and I struggled to recover from it. I never even got to sign a contract for Baridhara.

“So, I’d say yes, with the experience I have now I aspire to return abroad at a professional level. From my past travel I learned and gained a lot which I believe got me to grow to a better player.

“I believe I have the quality to deserve an opportunity abroad and when it arrives, I’ll always be waiting at the dock, ready.”

Agesa has been a pivotal figure in Nairobi City Stars clicking machine which is on course to earn promotion back to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“I joined City Stars from Vapor FC under the guidance of coach John Amboko who enhanced my development from the academy level. It was in the middle of the season just right at the start of the second leg in June 2017,” he concluded.

“I quickly adjusted to the competitiveness of the National Super League [NSL] and earned a spot in the first team right away and bagged a brace in my second match against Migori Youth leading City Stars to a 2-1 win.

“Help from the coach and fellow teammates who supported me since my early days made me feel at home at City Stars.”

Nairobi City Stars are leading the log with 64 points before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus.