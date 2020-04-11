mo4ch:> We have stability and discipline at Orlando Pirates - Memela reveals Zinnbauer's secret | Mo4ch News

The 32-year-old attacker has disclosed how the former St Gallen coach changed Bucs' fortunes having taken charge of an inconsistent team

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer says the team was open to new ideas when he arrived hence he made an immediate impact at the club.

The German tactician took over the reins in December and guided the Buccaneers to a seven-game unbeaten run including a six-match winning streak having replaced Rhulani Mokwena.

“The team was open to new things and they have a good quality," Zinnbauer, who has recorded seven wins, two draws and two defeats as Bucs coach, told New Frame .

"They were open to new skills, a new system and new ideas. I had a lot of ideas and they had a lot of information about the other teams.

“Orlando Pirates is a special club, it is a big club in Africa and even though I haven’t been here for a long time, I have a good feeling about my time here," he continued.

"The supporters are unbelievable. I am so happy that I have good staff, good players and a good club."

Zinnbauer has been seen in a video dancing in the Bucs dressing room two months ago and one of his players, Luvuyo Memela said the 49-year-old has brought stability at the club when speaking to New Frame.

“He brought stability, unity, love and fun. In football you need stability, you need to have fun and enjoy the game at training. He brought those things, along with discipline. Not that we didn’t have discipline before, but he made it clear that when he says a 12 o’clock meeting, you need to be there 15 minutes before," Memela said.

“At training, he has made everyone feel comfortable and feel at home. He didn’t want any player to feel like, ‘Okay, I am going to work now.’ He said, ‘You aren’t going to work, you are going to have fun. When you were young, you got out at home to chase the ball and were so excited when your mother told you that you can go out and play because you knew that you were going to run and chase the ball."

Zinnbauer allows the players to have fun, without putting pressure on them in order to help to unlock their potential and the likes of Memela, Frank Mhango and Vincent Pule have excelled under the retired midfielder.

Memela, whose name translates to joy, is enjoying his time working with the former 04 caretaker coach.

“I am a person who loves to be around a fun place. I always want to be happy and follow my name. Even the guys, if you ask them, I am always in a good mood, laughing. Our coach is a funny guy. You laugh every day. He jokes, but when we have to be serious, we all get serious," he explained.

“I think that he understands the players. He is a coach that players love to have. He says that if you want to be happy in football, you must fight, fight to win games. If you don’t win, and you know that you have given your all, it’s better because you will do more in the next game. He makes sure that we give 100% in all our games.”