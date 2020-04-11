mo4ch:> Masawa: Nairobi City Stars' relegation made me nearly quit football | Mo4ch News

The full-back reveals how devastated he was when the Kawangware based side was demoted

Nairobi City Stars assistant captain Calvin Masawa states he almost quit football when the club was relegated from the Kenyan Premier League ( ) five years ago.

The full-back is the longest-serving member for the National Super League leaders and has been consistent for the Kawangware based side. He reveals how the situation was when it dawned they will be playing in the second tier.

"In football, relegation is always players lowest moments and it wasn’t different with me being that, since I started playing professional football, I only knew one level and that was KPL," the defender is quoted by the club's website.

"I was so devastated by the relegation and even thought of quitting football because I couldn’t imagine playing in the lower tier. But later on, through encouragement, I decided to go down with the team knowing that one day we will be back to the top tier."

The former Migori Youth player has been a key player for the team this season and they are on 64 points after 26 matches, 10 more than second-placed Bidco United. He is confident they are finally making a return to the top tier once again.

"It has been hard playing in the lower leagues but we have been pushing each season knowing that at the end we will go back where we rightfully belong and that’s the Kenyan Premier League.

"Many times they do say numbers don’t lie and indeed our numbers this season in points, goals and positions justify that so I believe we are going up."

Just like the KPL, the NSL is on a break owing to the coronavirus.