mo4ch:> Simba SC’s Kagere: Tanzania has best league in East Africa | Mo4ch News

The former Gor Mahia striker suggests his current league is much better than the others in the region

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has stated the Mainland Premier League in is the best in the East African region.

If you ask, ‘which is the best football league in East Africa?’ to football fans in the region, you will get different answers with many praising their own home leagues, mostly based on national pride.

But Kagere - who has featured for different clubs in four countries in the region including , Rwanda, and currently Tanzania - believes the Mainland top-flight is the most competitive and the region should learn a thing or two from Tanzania.

“The competition here in Rwanda is not as much as the competition in Tanzania,” Kagere is quoted by Daily News. “All clubs [in Tanzania] compete to do better. They all want to beat my club Simba.”

With some of the top teams in Rwanda embracing the policy to sign only Rwandan players, Kagere believes this could have affected the competition in Rwandan football.

“There are not many foreign players that can bring competition among local players,” Kagere continued.

“In Tanzania, most teams have foreign players and when a team like Yanga feels that Simba has brought a good player they also have to sign a good player and that brings more competition.”

The striker, who finished top scorer last season with 23 goals, leading his team to the league victory, is currently isolated back in Rwanda owing to the coronavirus outbreak.