mo4ch:> Coronavirus: Kisumu-All Stars want KPL to continue after break | Mo4ch News

The Kisumu-based club is upbeat they will avoid relegation and the league should continue after Covid-19 pandemic is contained

Struggling Kisumu-All Stars have called on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) organisers to make sure this season's league is played to the end.

While others are asking for the league to be cancelled and handed the league trophy, All-Stars coach Andrew Aroka has disagreed with the idea, instead, saying it will be unfair to cancel the league with nine matches to go because of the effects caused by the coronavirus.

“My opinion is we should resume the league from where we left,” Aroka is quoted by The Star.

Editors' Picks

“We are ready to play the remaining matches even if it means two matches a week.

“I have heard proposals the league should be cancelled and Gor Mahia handed the title, that could be unfair to teams like Kakamega and who are also seeking the KPL title.

"Even in the relegation [zone], some teams feel they have a chance of survival if the league is concluded.”

He said he is confident the team will survive relegation. At the time the league was suspended, the club was 16th on the 17-team log with a paltry nine points, same as last-placed Sugar.

“The spirit of the boys is high and we have five matches at home,” Aroka, who took over from the late Henry Omino, continued.

Article continues below

Aroka bemoaned the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it came when the team was starting to play better

“The indefinite suspension of the league came at the time when the team was starting to show some improvement. We narrowly lost 3-2 against and held Tusker to a 2-2 draw," he added.

"This was a good show for the boys and I am upbeat that they will do well when the season resumes.”