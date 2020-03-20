mo4ch:>Two LA Lakers players test positive for Covid-19, will self-quarantine | Mo4ch News

Two athletes for the Los Angeles Lakers have contracted the coronavirus, the team said in a statement. Both remain without symptoms, but have been placed into isolation after the positive diagnosis.

“We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive,” the Lakers said in a statement on Thursday evening, adding that “All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines.” DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Two LA Lakers players test positive for Covid-19, will self-quarantine

