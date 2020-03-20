mo4ch:> Two LA Lakers players test positive for Covid-19, will self-quarantine | Mo4ch News

Two athletes for the Los Angeles Lakers have contracted the coronavirus, the team said in a statement. Both remain without symptoms, but have been placed into isolation after the positive diagnosis.

“We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive,” the Lakers said in a statement on Thursday evening, adding that “All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines.”

The team did not name either afflicted player.

The latest confirmed cases come after the team faced off with the Brooklyn Nets on March 10, four of whose players have also tested positive for the fast-spreading virus.

With 13 players and staff from six teams infected – including the Lakers, the Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics – the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) decision to suspend its season last week may have come too late to prevent the spread of the illness throughout the league.

Also on rt.com NBA will not penalize coronavirus-hit player Gobert after video of him DELIBERATELY wiping hands on mics sparks outrage – report

DETAILS TO FOLLOW