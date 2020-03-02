mo4ch:>Pyongyang launches TWO projectiles towards Sea of Japan, South Korean military says | Mo4ch News

North Korea has reportedly test-fired two projectiles that fell into the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported early on Monday. The type of the missiles is so far unknown.

The projectiles were reportedly fired off a missile launch site in North Korea’s eastern coastal town of Wonsan.

Also on rt.com North Korea launches two unidentified projectiles toward Sea of Japan – S. Korean, Japanese military

In a brief statement following the reported missile test, that is said to have taken place on Monday afternoon local time, the South Korean military said it was keeping an eye on the situation “in case of additional launches” and is “maintaining a readiness posture.”

If confirmed, the Monday’s test would become the first one by Pyongyang in the new year as well as the first in over three months.

The previous launch dates back to November 28, when South Korean military likewise reported that its reclusive neighbor had fired two projectiles, presumably “from a super-large caliber multiple rocket launcher.”

The news about the launch come after a senior North Korean diplomat said in January that there would be “no reason” for Pyongyang, which has been abiding by a self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests, to stand by its commitments unless Washington lifts “most brutal and inhuman sanctions.”

Also on rt.com North Korea won’t be bound by old commitments if US continues ‘most brutal and inhuman sanctions’ – senior diplomat

North Korea previously set a year-end deadline for the US to change its arm-twisting approach to the negotiations after the US-North Korea de-nuclearization talks in Stockholm in October faltered, with Pyongyang slamming the US position as “sickening.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW