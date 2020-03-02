 mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Punjab will look to return to winning ways as they travel to Mumbai to face the Arrows

Indian Arrows will face second-placed Punjab FC, 13 points adrift from Mohun Bagan atop, at the Cooperage ground in Mumbai, on Tuesday. 

Game Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC
Date Tuesday, March 3
Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

India (English) TV channel Online streams
1Sports  FanCode
 

TEAM NEWS

INDIAN ARROWS:

Indian Arrows possible XI

Key Players:  Ayush Adhikari, Vikram Singh  
 

PUNJAB FC:

Punjab FC possible XI

Suspended: Sergio Barboza
Key Players: Aser Dipanda, Makan Chote    


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

