mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
Punjab will look to return to winning ways as they travel to Mumbai to face the Arrows
Indian Arrows will face second-placed Punjab FC, 13 points adrift from Mohun Bagan atop, at the Cooperage ground in Mumbai, on Tuesday.
|Game
|Indian Arrows vs Punjab FC
|Date
|Tuesday, March 3
|Time
|5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
|India (English) TV channel
|Online streams
|1Sports
|FanCode
TEAM NEWS
INDIAN ARROWS:
Key Players: Ayush Adhikari, Vikram Singh
PUNJAB FC:
Suspended: Sergio Barboza
Key Players: Aser Dipanda, Makan Chote
