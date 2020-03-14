mo4ch:> Yanga SC players were in the sky after Simba SC win and forgot how to beat KMC – Eymael | Mo4ch News

The Belgian coach has slammed his players for their failure to follow instructions after they suffered a shock defeat in the league

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has stated his side lost to KMC in the Mainland Premier League because they were still celebrating their derby win against rivals Simba SC.

Yanga suffered a 1-0 setback from KMC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday to miss a chance of stamping a fourth consecutive league win and revive their scant hope to challenge for the title or at least finish second on the table this season.

Briefing reporters after the game, Eymael has disclosed he told his players to pay attention and not be like , who beat 2-0 during their El Clasico match and thereafter went on to lose to a small team - .

“Unfortunately here in , when you win a derby match, it’s like you have won the World Cup. I kept telling my players that what is the need to beat Simba and lose after?” Eymael is quoted by Daily News.

“It is very bad what happened today [Thursday] but I saw it coming since the first training session after the Simba match. Even before the game, I told them to focus much on this encounter that it will not be easy but they chose not to play according to my instructions.”

Commenting about the next fixture against Namungo FC on Saturday, Eymael said he hopes his charges will bounce back from what he called “a bad defeat”.

“They [players] were in the sky, dreaming and flying because they beat Simba. What is Simba? You get three points from them and it is over. Well, you beat Simba, it is fine and you need to stick to the plan of play for the next matches. Today, they did not stick to the plan of play,” Eymael continued.

On his part, KMC assistant coach Habib Kondo said their game plan to collect three points from Yanga worked very well.

“From the position we are, it is very important to win every match that comes on our way so as to cement our chances of remaining in the league next season,” he said.

Despite the downfall, Yanga are unmoved from third spot on the table with 50 points, one point above fourth-placed Namungo hence Saturday’s clash will be a good judge between the two sides.

KMC will host Alliance FC at Uhuru Stadium in the city on Saturday with another opportunity for both teams to bag vital three points as the championship slowly reaches the finishing line.