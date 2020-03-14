mo4ch:> Fufa fines Vipers SC's Kitandwe for derogatory remarks toward Fifa referee Nabadda | Mo4ch News

The Venoms administrator was accused of making a biased statement about the match official who was in charge of their march against Wakiso Giants

Fufa Ethics Committee Adjudicatory Chamber has fined Vipers SC shareholder Tadeus Kitandwe for his derogative comments towards referee Shamilah Nabadda.

Kitandwe was accused of making those comments on his Facebook page over the female official who was the centre referee when Vipers played and drew 0-0 against Wakiso Giants on March 6.

“[Tadeus] Kitandwe fined USh 500,000 over his remarks against Fifa referee [Shamirah] Nabadda who handled the Premier League match at Wakishah grounds between Wakiso Giants and Vipers SC,” read Fufa's rule on Kitandwe as was posted on their Facebook page.

“He is supposed to pay the fine within 14 days from the date of this decision. Failure to pay the fine in the stipulated time shall attract a six-month ban from all Fufa related activities.”

Nabadda's act of sending off Fahad Bayo in the 33rd minute of play for a deliberate handball is what attracted Kitandwe's comments and Fufa has now completed their investigation ending up fining the administrator.

“Disciplinary proceedings were opened against Kitandwe following his media comments via Facebook regarding match official Nabadda,” added Fufa.

“The violation arose when Tadeus referred to the match official as a 'bumless chic' and the statement, 'Kakati ono bwataba betting than what' insinuated a situation of likely bias on the part of a match official.”

The federation further pointed out the clauses within their Code of Ethics they used to fine the official, whom they say showed remorse and tendered his apology.

“The words used by Kitandwe via Facebook against a match official constitute offensive and insulting language directed at a match official within the meaning of Article 21 of the Fufa Ethics Code,” concluded Fufa.

“Kitandwe is a first-time offender, appears remorseful and has apologised for media comments made. The Chamber also took into account the fact that Kitandwe took down the post from Facebook.”

The away draw then did not help the Venoms in their efforts to widen the gap between them and close title rivals KCCA FC. Vipers are leading the log with 54 points, four more than the Kassairo Boys, after Matchday 25.