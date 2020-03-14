mo4ch:> Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane wary of 'well-rested' Orlando Pirates | Mo4ch News

The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year was surprised to hear his Bucs counterpart Josef Zinnbauer talking about their upcoming clash

coach Pitso Mosimane is anticipating a difficult match against a well-rested side.

The two Gauteng giants will clash in a massive Premier Soccer League ( ) match on March 17 in what will be Sundowns' fourth game in 10 days.

On the other hand, Pirates will go into the game after a 10-day break having played their last match on March 7 which was a draw with Lamontville .

Editors' Picks

Mosimane and his charges have been preparing for Saturday's Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash with having defeated Stellenbosch FC 1-0 in midweek.

“It’s very difficult for us because we are playing against well-rested teams. I heard the coach of Orlando Pirates talking about our game and I was surprised," Mosimane told the media.

“But what I forgot is that it is their next game but I still had Stellenbosch and Highlands before that. When I realised I said‚ ‘OK‚ they are going to be well-rested’.”

He also stated his charges were tired against Stellies despite having secured a win thanks to Themba Zwane's first-half goal.

“The two legs against and trying to fight back took a lot out of us. They gave us a scare but we know how to deal with stress and pressure‚” he continued.

Sundowns, who have a game in hand, are currently placed second on the league standings - four points behind leaders, .

Mosimane remains hopeful they can beat Chiefs to this season's league title and make it three successive PSL trophies.

Article continues below

“The league is decided in May. We need to keep our feet on the ground. We are holding onto the trophy and we don’t want to let it out of the cabinet," he added.

“We are still seeing it‚ we still love it so we cannot release it. So we are trying to protect it. But the game in hand doesn’t mean anything. We had two games in hand but at least we got rid of one.

“Only until you get rid of that game in hand‚ and you’ve won it‚ then you can start looking at the table differently.”