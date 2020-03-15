 mo4ch:> Medeama see off Legon Cities to boost Ghana Premier League title chances  | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Breaking

Sunday, March 15, 2020

mo4ch:> Medeama see off Legon Cities to boost Ghana Premier League title chances  | Mo4ch News

The Yellow and Mauves are unlikely to lose their top spot this matchweek after an away victory on Saturday 

Medeama consolidated their lead atop the Ghana Premier League table with a 2-0 away triumph over Legon Cities on Saturday.

A Prince Opoku Agyemang first-half double sealed all three points for the Yellow and Mauves in the matchweek 15 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The win has taken the Tarkwa-based side three points at the top of the standings ahead of the remainder of the matchweek's round of games on Sunday and Monday.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

They could be tied on points by Aduana Stars who currently occupy the second position on the log.

Legon Cities, meanwhile, sit two points and two places above the relegation zone.

Medeama next face third-placed Berekum Chelsea while the Royals play as guests of third-from-bottom Ebusua Dwarfs
 


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

Medeama see off Legon Cities to boost Ghana Premier League title chances 

Medeama see off Legon Cities to boost Ghana Premier League title chances 

Read more
Author Image

About Mo4ch News
SoraTemplates is a blogger resources site is a provider of high quality blogger template with premium looking layout and robust design. The main mission of SoraTemplates is to provide the best quality blogger templates.

By at
Labels: