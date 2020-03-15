mo4ch:> Malaysia Super League MD4 Highlights: JDT held at home, Dickson recues Pahang again | Mo4ch News

Watch all the highlights from the last 2020 Malaysia Super League action before the enforced break due to coronavirus.
Matches are coming thick and fast with the Round 4 of the Super League that was played behind closed doors without fans in attendace, before the league takes a break as a precaution against the coronovirus.
Johor Darul Ta'zim 1-1 Felda United
Syafiq Ahmad scored his first goal of the 2020 season in his first start but Muhaimin Mohamad is the real star the match.
Sabah 2-2 Perak
The Rhinos made Perak work really hard before an opportunistic Shahrel Fikri goal with 10 minutes left to play earned both teams a point each.
Pahang continues their recent resurgence as substitute Dickson Nwakaeme came on to good effect.
Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com
