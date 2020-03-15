 mo4ch:> Malaysia Super League MD4 Highlights: JDT held at home, Dickson recues Pahang again | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Malaysia Super League MD4 Highlights: JDT held at home, Dickson recues Pahang again

Watch all the highlights from the last 2020 Malaysia Super League action before the enforced break due to coronavirus.

Matches are coming thick and fast with the Round 4 of the Super League that was played behind closed doors without fans in attendace, before the league takes a break as a precaution against the coronovirus. 

Johor Darul Ta'zim 1-1 Felda United

Syafiq Ahmad scored his first goal of the 2020 season in his first start but Muhaimin Mohamad is the real star the match.

Sabah 2-2 Perak

The Rhinos made Perak work really hard before an opportunistic Shahrel Fikri goal with 10 minutes left to play earned both teams a point each.

Pahang continues their recent resurgence as substitute Dickson Nwakaeme came on to good effect.


