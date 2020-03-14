 mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Breaking

Saturday, March 14, 2020

mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The northeastern side are in desperate need for points as they look to move out of the relegation zone...

Punjab FC are unbeaten on home soil this season and will look to extend that run when they host Aizawl FC in the ongoing I-League season at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Sunday.

Game Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC
Date Sunday, March 15
Time 2 PM IST
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Aizawl FC I-League 2019-20

India (English) TV channel Online streams
1Sports FanCode
 

TEAM NEWS

PUNJAB FC XI: 

Punjab FC possible XI

Editors' Picks

Suspended: Yumnam Raju
Key Players: Sergio Barboza, Aser Dipanda
 

AIZAWL FC:

Aizawl possible XI

Key Players: Matias Veron, Rochharzela    


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Read more
Author Image

About Mo4ch News
SoraTemplates is a blogger resources site is a provider of high quality blogger template with premium looking layout and robust design. The main mission of SoraTemplates is to provide the best quality blogger templates.

By at
Labels: