mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
The northeastern side are in desperate need for points as they look to move out of the relegation zone...
Punjab FC are unbeaten on home soil this season and will look to extend that run when they host Aizawl FC in the ongoing I-League season at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Sunday.
|Game
|Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC
|Date
|Sunday, March 15
|Time
|2 PM IST
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
|India (English) TV channel
|Online streams
|1Sports
|FanCode
TEAM NEWS
PUNJAB FC XI:
Suspended: Yumnam Raju
Key Players: Sergio Barboza, Aser Dipanda
AIZAWL FC:
Key Players: Matias Veron, Rochharzela
