mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Arrows - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

Saturday, March 14, 2020

I-League 2019-20: Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Arrows - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Malabarians will look to do the double over the developmental side of the Indian FA...

Gokulam Kerala are set to welcome Indian Arrows for an I-League encounter at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Sunday. They have registered just a single win from their last five home outings.

Game Gokulam Kerala vs Indian Arrows
Date Sunday, March 15
Time 7 PM IST
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Indian Arrows vs Gokulam Kerala

India (English) TV channel Online streams
1Sports, 24 News (Malayalam) FanCode
 

TEAM NEWS

GOKULAM KERALA:

Gokulam Kerala possible XI

Key Players: Marcus Joseph, Henry Kisekka
 

INDIAN ARROWS:

Indian Arrows possible XI

Key Players: Vikram Singh, Rohit Danu. 


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

