mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in UK today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure
Football never stops - pandemics aside - whether it is the Premier League, Champions League or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.
Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in the United Kingdom tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Premier Sports, La Liga TV , BBC, ITV and more.
Click here for soccer on US TV.
*All times are UK.
Sunday March 22
Early risers will have the option of watching Newcastle Jets versus Wellington Phoenix and a couple of hours later, Melbourne Victory are live on TV against Brisbane Roar. Both games are on BT Sport.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|5am
|Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix
|BT Sport 2
|7am
|Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar
|BT Sport 2
Friday March 27
The only game currently scheduled to take place live on TV in the UK on March 27 is the A-League clash between Melbourne City and Adelaide United on BT Sport.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|8:30am
|Melbourne City vs Adelaide United
|BT Sport 2
Saturday March 28
Two A-League games will be broadcast live on BT Sport early on Saturday morning.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|6am
|Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets
|BT Sport 2
|8:30am
|Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC
|BT Sport 2
Sunday March 29
Early risers on Sunday will be able to watch Western United take on Western Sydney Wanderers on BT Sport.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|6am
|Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|BT Sport 3
Friday April 3
All being well, more football will be live on TV at the beginning of April, but it is, of course, subject to change depending on the management of the coronavirus pandemic.
Notable games to look forward to include Borussia Monchengladbach versus Werder Bremen on BT Sport.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|9:30am
|Sydney vs Western United
|BT Sport 1
|11am
|Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima
|FreeSports
|7:05pm
|Dundee United vs Queen of the South
|BBC Scotland
|7:30pm
|Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|BT Sport Extra
|7:45pm
|Aberdeen vs Hearts
|BT Sport 1
Saturday April 4
It may be somewhat optimistic, but April 4 is scheduled to see the return of action in the Serie A and Bundesliga among other competitions.
Action to tune into - if everything is back up and running by then - includes Der Klassiker between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, as well as the Turin derby between Juventus and Torino.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7am
|Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners
|BT Sport 2
|9am
|Gamba Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale
|FreeSports
|11am
|Urawa Reds vs Cerezo Osaka
|FreeSports
|5pm
|Napoli vs Roma
|Premier Sports 1
|5:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
|BT Sport 3
|5:30pm
|PSV vs Heracles
|Premier Sports 2
|7:20pm
|Falkirk vs Airdrieonians
|BBC Scotland
|7:45pm
|Juventus vs Torino
|Premier Sports 1
|7:45pm
|AZ vs Vitesse Arnhem
|Premier Sports 2
Sunday April 5
The first Sunday of April will see some interesting matches live on TV - pending developments on the coronavirus, of course.
Serie A will see a spate of live action, including Lazio versus AC Milan and Inter against Bologna.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7am
|Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United
|BT Sport 1
|9am
|Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City
|BT Sport 1
|11:15am
|RKC Waalwijk vs Feyenoord
|Premier Sports 2
|11:30am
|Sassuolo vs Lecce
|Premier Sports 1
|12 noon
|Hibernian vs Celtic
|Sky Sports Football
|1:30pm
|Ajax vs PEC Zwolle
|Premier Sports 2
|2pm
|Parma vs Fiorentina
|Premier Sports 1
|2pm
|Brescia vs Verona
|FreeSports
|2pm
|Monaco vs Nantes
|BT Sport 3
|2:30pm
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg
|BT Sport ESPN
|5pm
|Inter vs Bologna
|Premier Sports 1
|5pm
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Schalke
|BT Sport 1
|7:45pm
|Lazio vs AC Milan
|Premier Sports 1
|8pm
|Brest vs Marseille
|BT Sport 1
|8pm
|Rio Ave vs Benfica
|FreeSports
