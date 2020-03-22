mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in UK today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure

Football never stops - pandemics aside - whether it is the Premier League, or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in the United Kingdom tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Premier Sports, La Liga TV , BBC, ITV and more.

*All times are UK.

Sunday March 22

Early risers will have the option of watching Newcastle Jets versus Wellington Phoenix and a couple of hours later, Melbourne Victory are live on TV against Brisbane Roar. Both games are on BT Sport.

Time Match TV channel 5am Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix BT Sport 2 7am Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar BT Sport 2

Friday March 27

The only game currently scheduled to take place live on TV in the UK on March 27 is the A-League clash between Melbourne City and Adelaide United on BT Sport.

Time Match TV channel 8:30am Melbourne City vs Adelaide United BT Sport 2

Saturday March 28

Two A-League games will be broadcast live on BT Sport early on Saturday morning.

Time Match TV channel 6am Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets BT Sport 2 8:30am Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC BT Sport 2

Sunday March 29

Early risers on Sunday will be able to watch Western United take on Western Sydney Wanderers on BT Sport.

Time Match TV channel 6am Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers BT Sport 3

Friday April 3

All being well, more football will be live on TV at the beginning of April, but it is, of course, subject to change depending on the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notable games to look forward to include versus on BT Sport.

Time Match TV channel 9:30am Sydney vs Western United BT Sport 1 11am Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima FreeSports 7:05pm United vs Queen of the South BBC 7:30pm Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach BT Sport Extra 7:45pm vs Hearts BT Sport 1

Saturday April 4

It may be somewhat optimistic, but April 4 is scheduled to see the return of action in the and among other competitions.

Action to tune into - if everything is back up and running by then - includes Der Klassiker between and , as well as the Turin derby between and .

Time Match TV channel 7am Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners BT Sport 2 9am Gamba Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale FreeSports 11am Urawa Reds vs Cerezo Osaka FreeSports 5pm vs Premier Sports 1 5:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich BT Sport 3 5:30pm vs Heracles Premier Sports 2 7:20pm Falkirk vs Airdrieonians BBC Scotland 7:45pm Juventus vs Torino Premier Sports 1 7:45pm AZ vs Vitesse Arnhem Premier Sports 2

Sunday April 5

The first Sunday of April will see some interesting matches live on TV - pending developments on the coronavirus, of course.

Serie A will see a spate of live action, including versus and against .