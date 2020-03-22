mo4ch:>It’s strange for US to offer help against Covid-19 as there are ‘suspicions’ it created the virus — Iran’s Khamenei | Mo4ch News

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said it is “unwise” for Iran to reach out for US’ aid in combating the coronavirus pandemic amid allegations that the infection could have been created in America in the first place.

”Several times Americans have offered to help Iran to contain the virus. Aside from the fact that there are suspicions about this virus being created by America ... their offer is strange since they face shortages in their fight against the virus,” Khamenei said in a televised speech on Sunday.

He did not go into the details about the accusations against the US and said that he didn't know whether they are true, but noted it was “unwise” to ask for American aid given the circumstances.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW