mo4ch:> Club Brugge's David Okereke suffers foot injury | Mo4ch News

The Nigerian forward will be unable to feature for the Blue-Blacks for up to a month after sustaining a fracture in his foot
David Okereke will be out of action for Club Brugge for up to six weeks after fracturing his foot in training on Thursday.
The 22-year old Nigerian has played 34 times in all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists.
He was a summer signing from Italian Serie B outfit Spezia.
"Attacker David Okereke sustained a fracture at the level of the midfoot during training after contact," read a statement on Club Brugge's Twitter handle.
Article continues below
"The Nigerian will not be available for 4 to 6 weeks. We wish him a speedy recovery!"
Club Brugge currently top the Belgian Pro League by a massive 13 points gap over Gent.
Their European campaign recently ended after losing 6-1 on aggregate to Manchester United in the Europa League round of 32.
Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com
Club Brugge's David Okereke suffers foot injury
Club Brugge's David Okereke suffers foot injury