mo4ch:>‘NEARLY 17 people tested’? Missouri governor’s ‘specific’ coronavirus stats go viral | Mo4ch News

The latest coronavirus update from Missouri Governor Mike Parson has left many netizens baffled – stating that “nearly 17” people had been tested in the state – prompting some to brainstorm the meaning of the “specific” figure.

Informing Twitter of the status of the deadly COVID-19 illness in Missouri on Thursday evening, Parson’s post was perhaps not as clear as he first thought, with dozens weighing in to ask what “nearly 17” could possibly mean.

Missouri residents may want to be on the lookout for a feral escapee, or even a zombie browsing Costco’s stock of bottled water before it runs dry, one user suggested. Hopefully he has health insurance – unlike the 27.5 million Americans currently living without it.

One expert grammarian later weighed in to dispel the mystery, suggesting a possible correction for the statement.

On a more serious note, while Missouri has zero confirmed cases of the illness, over 200 Americans have tested positive for the deadly virus nationwide – the majority of them in California and Washington state – with at least 12 fatalities and at least eight patients now in serious or critical condition.

