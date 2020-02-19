mo4ch:>4 killed after two planes COLLIDE MID-AIR near Melbourne, Australia (PHOTOS, VIDEO) | Mo4ch News

A horrific plane crash has left four people dead after a mid-air collision over the town of Mangalore north of Melbourne, destroying both aircraft. Rescue workers are on the scene of both crashes.

Emergency responders were called around 11:30am local time after reports of two crash landings, local media reported. While none of the victims have been identified, police have confirmed that two people in each craft were killed in the accident, which took place near an ammunition depot in Mangalore, classified a “defense force explosives zone.”

“We still can’t confirm who the occupants of the aircraft were, but from our understanding the one that left Mangalore was a training aircraft, so it’ll have an instructor and a trainee on board,” a Victoria Police official told a local media outlet, adding “We can’t confirm who the other one was.”

One of the planes involved was a Piper-Seminole aircraft operated by the Moorabbin Aviation Services flight school located in Melbourne, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) confirmed to a local media outlet. The second plane was a Beechcraft Travel Air, a two-engine craft.

