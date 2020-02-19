mo4ch:> UEFA Champions League Highlights: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid matches from Round of 16 first leg | Mo4ch News

Watch all the highlights from the first set of UEFA Champions League games from the first leg of the Round of 16...
The knockout stages of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League has started. The first set of matches on Wednesday morning saw intense action. There were wins for Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
Watch all the highlights right here:
Erling Haaland continued his outstanding season with a brilliant Champions League brace against Paris Saint-Germain to secure Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 first-leg win in their last-16 tie.
2) Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool
An early strike from Saul Niguez gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over holders Liverpool in a Champions League last-16 first leg encounter at Wanda Metropolitano.
UEFA Champions League Highlights: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid matches from Round of 16 first leg
