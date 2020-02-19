mo4ch:> UEFA Champions League Highlights: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid matches from Round of 16 first leg | Mo4ch News

Watch all the highlights from the first set of UEFA Champions League games from the first leg of the Round of 16...

The knockout stages of the 2019-20 UEFA has started. The first set of matches on Wednesday morning saw intense action. There were wins for and .

Watch all the highlights right here:

Erling Haaland continued his outstanding season with a brilliant Champions League brace against Paris Saint-Germain to secure Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 first-leg win in their last-16 tie.

2) Atletico Madrid 1-0

An early strike from Saul Niguez gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over holders Liverpool in a Champions League last-16 first leg encounter at Wanda Metropolitano.