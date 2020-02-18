mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

The Gaurs need just one point to clinch the all important AFC Champions League spot...

will be hosting in their final (ISL) 2019-20 league stage fixture at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, on Wednesday.

Game Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Date Wednesday, February 19 Time 7:30 PM IST

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be shown with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

TV channels Online streams Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across .

Malayalam TV channel Tamil TV channel Asianet Movies Star Sports Tamil

TEAM NEWS

Jamshedpur FC Possible XI:

Injured - Tiri, Piti

Doubtful - Sergio Castel

Suspended - None

Key Players - Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy



FC Goa Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Seriton Fernandes

Key Players - Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous