 mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Breaking

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Gaurs need just one point to clinch the all important AFC Champions League spot...

Jamshedpur FC will be hosting FC Goa in their final Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 league stage fixture at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, on Wednesday.

Game Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
Date Wednesday, February 19
Time 7:30 PM IST
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Hugo Boumous FC Goa Mumbai City ISL 6

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be shown with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India TV channels Online streams
Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam TV channel Tamil TV channel
Asianet Movies Star Sports Tamil
 

TEAM NEWS

Jamshedpur FC Possible XI:

Jamshedpur FC possible XI

Editors' Picks

Injured - Tiri, Piti     
Doubtful - Sergio Castel
Suspended - None

Key Players - Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy


FC Goa Possible XI:

FC Goa possibel XI

Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Seriton Fernandes 

Key Players -  Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous


Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Read more
Author Image

About Mo4ch News
SoraTemplates is a blogger resources site is a provider of high quality blogger template with premium looking layout and robust design. The main mission of SoraTemplates is to provide the best quality blogger templates.

By at
Labels: