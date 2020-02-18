mo4ch:> ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
The Gaurs need just one point to clinch the all important AFC Champions League spot...
Jamshedpur FC will be hosting FC Goa in their final Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 league stage fixture at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, on Wednesday.
|Game
|Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
|Date
|Wednesday, February 19
|Time
|7:30 PM IST
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be shown with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.
|India TV channels
|Online streams
|Star Sports 2/HD
|Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam TV channel
|Tamil TV channel
|Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Tamil
TEAM NEWS
Jamshedpur FC Possible XI:
Injured - Tiri, Piti
Doubtful - Sergio Castel
Suspended - None
Key Players - Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy
FC Goa Possible XI:
Injured - None
Doubtful - None
Suspended - Seriton Fernandes
Key Players - Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous
