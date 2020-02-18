 mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

A win for either side will see them climb to the third spot...

Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir will be looking to disentangle themselves from the mid-table cluster in the I-League, when they meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Wednesday.

Game Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir
Date Wednesday, February 19
Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Mason Robertson Real Kashmir

India (English) TV channel Online streams
1Sports FanCode
 

TEAM NEWS

CHURCHILL BROTHERS:

Churchill Brothers possible XI

Injured: Richard Costa
Doubtful: Ponif Vaz
Key Players: Glan Martins, Dawda Ceesay    
 

REAL KASHMIR:

Real Kashmir possible XI

Key Players: Kallum Higginbotham, Mason Robertson  


