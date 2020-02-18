mo4ch:> I-League 2019-20: Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview | Mo4ch News

I-League 2019-20: Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
A win for either side will see them climb to the third spot...
Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir will be looking to disentangle themselves from the mid-table cluster in the I-League, when they meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Wednesday.
|Game
|Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir
|Date
|Wednesday, February 19
|Time
|5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
|India (English) TV channel
|Online streams
|1Sports
|FanCode
TEAM NEWS
CHURCHILL BROTHERS:
Injured: Richard Costa
Doubtful: Ponif Vaz
Key Players: Glan Martins, Dawda Ceesay
REAL KASHMIR:
Key Players: Kallum Higginbotham, Mason Robertson
