mo4ch:>WATCH Russia’s active duty pilots fly over Syria in V-Day parade in stunning GoPro FOOTAGE | Mo4ch News

Not to be outdone by their peers back at home, the Russian military pilots keeping the jihadists in check in Syria have pulled off their own Victory Day parade – and there’s this amazing footage to prove it.

The aircraft, which took off from Russia’s Khmeimim Air Base in western Syria, included Su-24 bombers and Su-34 jet fighters, as well as the ‘flying radar’ A-50, military transport planes and helicopters. Also on rt.com Russia’s mightiest military aircraft buzz over Moscow to mark 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat (PHOTO, VIDEO) One Su-24 had a GoPro camera strapped onto its side, which filmed breathtaking views as the jets shot up above the clouds and then flew over the Syrian coast.

Russia has been actively using the base since 2015 when it stepped in to help Damascus fight Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and other jihadist groups. The combat aircraft regularly carry out bombing raids in support of the anti-terrrorist operations by the Syrian troops and surveillance missions from Khmeimim.

WATCH Russia’s active duty pilots fly over Syria in V-Day parade in stunning GoPro FOOTAGE

